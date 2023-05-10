Rediscover your sense of adventure with Zelda: TOTK trailer for adults

HQ

It's two days until the global release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly anticipated new instalment in the long-running series, which this year marks no less than 37 years since its debut on the NES.

With such a track record, it's clear that Zelda has known millions of gamers who have come and gone over the years. But Nintendo wants to appeal to all those who had to put the controller away long ago to get back to adventuring with Link through Hyrule, and has released a very special new trailer, which you can watch below.

Tears of the Kingdom aims to once again redefine the open-world and sandbox genre with Link's new abilities, and is sure to thrill new players and veterans alike. What's more, Nintendo has confirmed that it won't be strictly necessary to have played Breath of the Wild, so there's no obstacle to experiencing the game from Friday.