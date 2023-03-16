Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Redfall

      Redfall's story trailer introduces bosses

      Don't expect many cutscenes, as it seems like most of the narrative will be told while playing.

      HQ

      Arkane, Bethesda and Xbox have been so busy reiterating that Redfall isn't like Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood and so forth that they haven't been able to talk much about the game's story. That changes today.

      We have, as promised, received Redfall's story trailer. Not that it's especially dissimilar to the other trailers we've seen through the years, as it's clear most of the story will be told through gameplay. That does at least let players decide how much time they want to invest in that aspect of this vampire (and cultist) slaughtering adventure. We'll see if this is for the better or worse on May 2.

      HQ
      Redfall

