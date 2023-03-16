Redfall's story trailer introduces bosses

HQ

Arkane, Bethesda and Xbox have been so busy reiterating that Redfall isn't like Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood and so forth that they haven't been able to talk much about the game's story. That changes today.

We have, as promised, received Redfall's story trailer. Not that it's especially dissimilar to the other trailers we've seen through the years, as it's clear most of the story will be told through gameplay. That does at least let players decide how much time they want to invest in that aspect of this vampire (and cultist) slaughtering adventure. We'll see if this is for the better or worse on May 2.