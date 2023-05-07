Redfall's poor reception has gamers worried for Starfield

HQ

If 2023's AAA releases have one thing in common at the time of writing, it is poor performance at launch across the board. Titles like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Hogwarts Legacy have taken a lot of flack from the PC audience, and most recently Redfall barely reaches 30fps while playing on an Xbox Series X at times.

Redfall's problems go beyond performance, but its rough launch has more than a few gamers concerned about Starfield. Also a Bethesda project, that has endured multiple delays, Starfield will (hopefully) see a release this year, but the disappointment of Redfall has understandably made many cautious.

It's likely going to be buggy, as is the case with a lot of Bethesda games at launch, but mainly people are hoping that performance wise it can at least run fine, even if the occasional NPC gets stuck in a wall.

Do you think Starfield can live up to the hype?