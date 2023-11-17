Redfall's latest update brings in a powerful sniper rifle

HQ

Redfall has just released its latest update, bringing in a new and powerful sniper rifle alongside some changes to the gameplay, UI, accessibility and more. This is Redfall's third major update since it launched back in May.

The sniper rifle, which is the headlining piece of the update on Bethesda's site, is called the Basilisk, and has a unique weapon trait that changes the first bullet in a magazine to fire a UV round, turning vampires to stone for a period of time.

As mentioned, there are also plenty of other changes, such as improved map icons, more respawn points, a removed chance of more difficult enemies spawning until you reach a certain level, etc. These all show that the game isn't completely abandoned, but with the biggest part of the update being a single new weapon, there's not a great sign of life coming from Redfall right now.