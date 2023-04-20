Redfall's 4th playable character seems over-powered in trailer

HQ

We've been introduced to Redfall's Remi, Jacob and Layla the last two weeks, and now it's time to meet the fourth - and final - playable character.

Devinder's trailer makes him seem great at crowd-control and getting out of life-threatening situations, as his electrified javelin can hurt multiple vampires and such over a large area and another one of his inventions basically teleports him. Top that with ultraviolet light that can both stun and kill enemies, and I think it's safe to say the power of these abilities will be tweaked sooner or later.