Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Redfall

Redfall's 4th playable character seems over-powered in trailer

Devinder might become a favourite for many players.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We've been introduced to Redfall's Remi, Jacob and Layla the last two weeks, and now it's time to meet the fourth - and final - playable character.

Devinder's trailer makes him seem great at crowd-control and getting out of life-threatening situations, as his electrified javelin can hurt multiple vampires and such over a large area and another one of his inventions basically teleports him. Top that with ultraviolet light that can both stun and kill enemies, and I think it's safe to say the power of these abilities will be tweaked sooner or later.

HQ
Redfall

Related texts



Loading next content