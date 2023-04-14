Redfall trailer is all about Remi, her gadgets and robot dog

HQ

When Arkane showed off the sharpshooting Jacob in a Redfall trailer earlier this week I expected we'd get a new one for one of the two remaining playable characters next week. We didn't have to wait that long.

The talented team has now released the third character trailer for Redfall, and it's all about the combat engineer Remi. Just like the previously highlighted characters, Remi also has a companion: the dog-ish robot called Bribon. She's also has a few other gadgets up her sleeve to both help teammates and obliterate enemies. See some of these below.