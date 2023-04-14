Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Redfall

Redfall trailer is all about Remi, her gadgets and robot dog

Bribon doesn't seem good at fetching, but knows some other handy tricks.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When Arkane showed off the sharpshooting Jacob in a Redfall trailer earlier this week I expected we'd get a new one for one of the two remaining playable characters next week. We didn't have to wait that long.

The talented team has now released the third character trailer for Redfall, and it's all about the combat engineer Remi. Just like the previously highlighted characters, Remi also has a companion: the dog-ish robot called Bribon. She's also has a few other gadgets up her sleeve to both help teammates and obliterate enemies. See some of these below.

HQ
Redfall

Related texts



Loading next content