Redfall

Redfall shows off sharpshooting Jacob in trailer

Two down, two to go.

Last week, we got a trailer for Redfall that gave us a quick summary of the playable character Layla, and now it's time for a second presentation.

Jacob also has a companion, but his is a spectral raven. It's safe to say players who choose him will work well with a Layla, as her magical elevator comes quite in handy for the sniper-focused guy - even if it seems like you'll also be able to handle yourself close range with him.

Expect to get another presentation of either Devinder or Remi next week, as Redfall is set to launch on May 2.

Redfall

