Redfall Release Date Leaked

HQ

A new leak has suggested that Redfall will be launching worldwide on the 2nd of May, 2023. This is in line with previous reports that the game had been pushed back from a March 2023 launch to a May one earlier last year.

Redfall is the co-op vampire shooter from Arkane, the company best known for Deathloop and the Dishonored games. Redfall looks to be Arkane's most ambitious title yet, and so there's a decent reason why it's been delayed a few times.

Now, reliable leakers Brad Sams and eXtas1s have both claimed May 2 as the day the game finally comes out. Both of these leakers have proven their legitimacy before with correctly predicting Xbox information. Sams, for example, revealed the Series S before it was announced.

We won't have to wait long to hear an official Redfall release date, though, as at the Xbox and Bethesda event coming at the end of this month, we are set to know the launch dates for the vampire shooter, new Forza game, and Minecraft Legends.