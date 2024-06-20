Redfall refunds are being given out

HQ

Now that Arkane Austin has been shuttered, and the final major update for Redfall has been released, fans of the vampire shooter (rare as they may be) know they're not getting anything else from the game, which is a shame when more DLC was planned to be released.

Those who bought the Bite Back edition even had that DLC promised to them, and so to make things right, Bethesda is offering refunds to those who bought that version of the game on Xbox and PC.

You'll get the cost back for the Bite Back edition, and according to Windows Central, some players already have this money in their account. Others are waiting for it, and some have got their money back through Bethesda's customer support. If you are waiting for a refund, perhaps reach out to Bethesda or keep checking your e-mail.