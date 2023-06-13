Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Redfall

Redfall patch 1.1 brings fixes to AI, gameplay, and performance

Is this the first step to Arkane getting the game back on track?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Redfall has just launched version 1.1, which brings changes to AI, gameplay, performance, and more as it looks to fix the incredibly broken game Arkane gave out at launch.

We all know the story with Redfall by now, and the only question that really remains is whether it can be salvaged. Patch 1.1 is at least attempting to do just that. Enemy spawn rates have been improved, making it more dangerous to travel around.

Vampires will allegedly be more efficient in combat, and the AI is set to be improved overall as well. We're still waiting on the 60fps performance mode, but performance and fidelity on the whole are said to be improved here.

Check out the full patch notes here and let us know if you'll be heading back to the town of Redfall.

Redfall

Related texts

0
RedfallScore

Redfall
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Arkane's vampire action game is here, but is it the winner Xbox needs, or a blot on a usually fantastic developer's record.



Loading next content