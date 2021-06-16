Redfall offers vampire slaying in both co-op and singleplayer

One of the new games that was announced during E3 was Redfall, developed by Arkane Austin (Dishonored, Prey). We got to see a CGI trailer that showed a stylish design, vampires and use of seemingly supernatural powers. Now the official homepage of the game has launched, and thanks to this, we now have plenty on new information about the characters and the world.

It turns out Redfall is a name of an island town in Massachusetts, which has been invaded by vampires who were accidentally created by scientists. And since these rascals don't like the sun, they have blocked it out and also isolated the town by cutting all connections, while literally bleeding Redfall dry. So here we are as players, trapped in Redfall, playing as one of several selectable vampire slayers.

You can either play Redfall alone or with up to three other vampire hunters, each having different abilities. There are many different forms of vampires - but also their loyal cultist followers, which also need to be mowed down. Below are new images from Redfall, and under them are presentations of all the four revealed protagonists:

Here are the revealed heroes of the game:

Jacob Boyer - He worked as a sharpshooter in the military and was sent to Redfall, but ended up being separated from his men. Now he roams the streets of the town and takes out whatever supernatural enemies he can find, and also has a raven helper.

Layla Ellison - An biomedical engineer from Wisconsin who studied at the Redfall Technical University. Something went south during research, and she woke up in a Redfall hell with telekinetic powers and a headache.

Devinder Crousley - An amateur cryptozoologist and also an influencer focusing on paranormal stuff. He arrived to Redfall just before it went dark, and now he has to use all his acquired tricks to survive - while also document everything for his followers.

Remi de la Rosa - An elite Navy soldier and combat engineer who has travelled around the world doing good. While investigating Redfall, her ship sunk with the crew missing. She made it however, and is accompanied by a robot, and is hellbent on saving the town.