HQ

Redfall was shown during the Xbox Developer Direct earlier this week, when we got to see plenty of new gameplay, learned about two different editions of the game and were also treated to a release date (May 2). Now we've also gotten the minimum specs for the title, which are surprisingly light. Check them out below:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5 8400

RAM: 16GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 / Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070

VRAM: 8GB

Storage: 100GB

HQ

Thanks PCGamesN