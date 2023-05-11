Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Redfall is Xbox Game Pass' second-biggest launch of the year

Despite the negativity, it seems a lot of people still wanted to see the vampire-infested town for themselves.

A recent article from True Achievements has shown that Redfall hasn't struggled too much where its playtime is concerned, and it has even been the second-biggest launch for Xbox Game Pass in 2023 despite the negative press around it.

As we've covered quite a few times, Redfall certainly hasn't got off to the best of starts, but it seems that Arkane's reputation has still created a lot of curious players who want to see if the game is as disappointing as reviews have made it out to be.

Of course, being available from day one for Game Pass subscribers was bound to help the game, but it is still somewhat surprising to see that despite all the negativity around Redfall, it has still managed to get a lot of players on Xbox.

Have you given Redfall a try yet?

