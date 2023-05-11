Redfall is Xbox Game Pass' second-biggest launch of the year

HQ

A recent article from True Achievements has shown that Redfall hasn't struggled too much where its playtime is concerned, and it has even been the second-biggest launch for Xbox Game Pass in 2023 despite the negative press around it.

As we've covered quite a few times, Redfall certainly hasn't got off to the best of starts, but it seems that Arkane's reputation has still created a lot of curious players who want to see if the game is as disappointing as reviews have made it out to be.

Of course, being available from day one for Game Pass subscribers was bound to help the game, but it is still somewhat surprising to see that despite all the negativity around Redfall, it has still managed to get a lot of players on Xbox.

