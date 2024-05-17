Redfall is getting a final update with offline mode and big changes

HQ

Shortly after Microsoft confirmed that Arkane Austin and three other Xbox studios were being shut down, we learned that a massive update had been planned for Redfall. The closures obviously lead us to believe we'd never see the result of this work, but that's fortunately not the case.

Arkane Austin reveals that Redfall's final update is still coming. We're not told when, but the update will include highly requested features like being able to play offline, pause when playing alone, big changes to the Neighborhood and Nest systems and more.

A nice farewell from Arkane Austin, so thank you, and I hope to see your names in credits for great games in the future.