Redfall is Arkane's vampire-filled open-world game coming to Xbox and PC

Rumours were circulating about something called Project Omen, and it's been finally revealed. The new game from Arkane Austin is Redfall. Phil Spencer went on stage to reveal what has this Bethesda team been doing: an immersive open world game that opens the doors to play all-alone or online with friends. Where is the plot twist? Well, it's full of vampires.

Psychokinetic powers, different characters and bloodthirsty creatures of the underworld. All this, condensed in a funny trailer that lets us see those powerful vampires are the bad guys, and they're really dangerous. But, there's nothing that a good stake in the heart cannot fix.

An Xbox console exclusive that leaves us with lots of questions about its characters and mechanics. At least, we know it's coming from Arkane, and they really know what they do.

Redfall arrives in summer 2022 only on Xbox and PC, day one on Xbox Game Pass.