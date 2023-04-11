Redfall has received an interactive adventure

HQ

Bethesda has just launched something they call Take Back Redfall: Interactive Adventure, which is pretty much what it sounds like. This is an interactive game that serves as a prelude to their upcoming title Redfall (launches on May 2 for PC and Xbox Series S/X).

The game's purpose is to generate hype and excitement around the vampire filled adventure and by completing it and submitting your score, you have the opportunity to win a custom Xbox Series X that features a striking design inspired by the game's characters and setting. Head over this way if you want to try it out, the first question you have to answer is:

"After restocking at the Basswood safehouse, you see Bellwether operatives patrolling the neighborhood. They're not vampires, but they're not friends either. What's the plan, Layla?"

Gamers who are legal citizens in these countries are eligible to win the Xbox Series X; "United States or the District of Columbia, Belgium, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, or the United Kingdom". Will you try the game out and get the chance to win an exclusive custom made console while having fun?