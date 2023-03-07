Redfall has cross-play between PC and Xbox

HQ

Cross-play has been confirmed via Twitter for Redfall, the upcoming co-op open-world first-person shooter from Arkane Austin. Players on Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Game Store will be able to join forces and explore the vampire-infested island of Redfall together, regardless of which platform they use.

This is great news for gamers, as it allows for a more inclusive and collaborative experience. Redfall launches on May 2 and will hopefully deliver the exciting gameplay Arkane is known for, and with cross-play, players can look forward to forming a team of vampire hunters across several platforms and battling the forces of darkness with friends from all over.