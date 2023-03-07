Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Redfall has cross-play between PC and Xbox

You will be able to play with your friends across Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam, and Epic Game Store.

Cross-play has been confirmed via Twitter for Redfall, the upcoming co-op open-world first-person shooter from Arkane Austin. Players on Xbox, PC Game Pass, Steam, and the Epic Game Store will be able to join forces and explore the vampire-infested island of Redfall together, regardless of which platform they use.

This is great news for gamers, as it allows for a more inclusive and collaborative experience. Redfall launches on May 2 and will hopefully deliver the exciting gameplay Arkane is known for, and with cross-play, players can look forward to forming a team of vampire hunters across several platforms and battling the forces of darkness with friends from all over.

