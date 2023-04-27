Redfall gets new range of Xbox Design Lab controller options

HQ

If you've been on the fence whether you should treat yourself to an Xbox Design Lab controller, perhaps a new range of Redfall options could be what finally convinces you.

Microsoft has announced (via Xbox Wire) five limited edition faceplates for your controllers, which are based on "the four playable heroes, Layla Ellison - The Telekinetic Threat; Remi De La Rosa - The Ingenious Ingeniera; Devinder Crousley - The Verified Cryptid Hunter; or Jacob Boyer - The Deadeye with an Undead Eye". There's also a fifth option called Bite Back, described as "a vampire-inspired look complete with red fangs and side caps highlighting the town of Redfall before and after the vampire invasion".

Since it's the Xbox Design Lab, you can freely adjust pretty much everything to your liking if you want to change anything, and there's also a selection of battery door engravings based on Redfall. Head over this way to build your own controller, or check out some images of the faceplates below.

Redfall launches on May 2 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and is included with Game Pass starting day 1.