Redfall, Forza, and Minecraft Legends Release Dates Coming at Xbox Presentation

The German version of Xbox Wire has revealed that at the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda showcase later this month, we will not only get more information about new games, but we'll also get solid release dates on them.

"Developer_Direct will focus on amazing features, extensive gameplay showcases and first-time shared release dates for great Xbox titles coming out over the next few months - including The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends and Redfall," reads the post. The English version only promises these titles will be coming out in the next few months.

This is promising news for Xbox owners and those using Game Pass on PC, as Microsoft has in the past been very vague about the release dates of 2023's big hitters like Redfall and the new Forza Motorsport game.

Redfall in particular has already faced numerous delays, and we could see a confirmation of the May release date a lot of people have predicted online. Sadly, we won't be finding out any more about Starfield's launch, as Bethesda has announced that game will be getting its own showing later down the line.