Redfall developers have started working on a new AAA title

With work seemingly starting "as soon as possible."

HQ

Redfall isn't even ten days old yet, but it seems like Arkane Austin is already preparing for their next game. In ZeniMax job listings, we can now read that the studio is looking for a "Build Engineer to join our team in developing AAA games for PC and console systems".

And it seems like they are about to enter full production already as the person applying should be ready to start working "as soon as possible".

While this is exciting news, we hope it doesn't mean Arkane Austin is leaving Redfall behind. The game is far from perfect and in need of TLC to become the great vampire adventure we were once promised. Fortunately, Microsoft has been quite good at supporting their games a long time after the release (even troubled projects like Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Sea of Thieves), so hopefully Redfall will be another example of this eventually.

Redfall

Thanks, GameRant.

