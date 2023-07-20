Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Redfall developer seemed to be focused on single-player games again

A job listing suggests as much.

Arkane has always been know for their unique, intelligent and well made single-player adventures like Dishonored and Prey. Despite this, Arkane Austin decided to try something different with Redfall, a multiplayer adventure that was released in May.

Unfortunately, the game was half-baked at best and lacked promised features, had some poor ideas and ultimately was considered a disappointment. And it seems like the team has got the memo as their latest job-listing heavily implies that Arkane Austin is once again back doing what they are really good at.

As noticed by IdleSloth84_ on Twitter, the studio is currently looking for a lead technical engineer, which gives us some clues about what they are doing next as it says the person applying should have "familiarity with single player action-RPGs and immersive sims". It's also mentioned that the next project is a AAA game, so it seems like Bethesda and Microsoft hasn't lost their faith in the studio.

