Redfall developer seemed to be focused on single-player games again

Arkane has always been know for their unique, intelligent and well made single-player adventures like Dishonored and Prey. Despite this, Arkane Austin decided to try something different with Redfall, a multiplayer adventure that was released in May.

Unfortunately, the game was half-baked at best and lacked promised features, had some poor ideas and ultimately was considered a disappointment. And it seems like the team has got the memo as their latest job-listing heavily implies that Arkane Austin is once again back doing what they are really good at.

As noticed by IdleSloth84_ on Twitter, the studio is currently looking for a lead technical engineer, which gives us some clues about what they are doing next as it says the person applying should have "familiarity with single player action-RPGs and immersive sims". It's also mentioned that the next project is a AAA game, so it seems like Bethesda and Microsoft hasn't lost their faith in the studio.