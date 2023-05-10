Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Redfall

Redfall developer says they were mocked by other developers

Arkane Austin's latest title launched last week and faced a lot of negative criticism.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Redfall received a lot of criticism from the media, and the internet has also been flooded with negative reactions from fans. But apparently the developers behind Redfall have endured more than that, as colleagues from other studios have also mocked, and perhaps even gloated, over the game's lacklustre launch.

In a series of messages on Twitter, environment artist Sadie Boyd, who has launched her first title as part of Arkane Austin, says that Arkane Austin and the game have been mocked by colleagues from other developers:


It's a different and more human angle on what can only be described as a disaster for Arkane, Bethesda and Xbox. How do you think these kinds of launches should be handled? Is the mockery well deserved and where do you draw the line?

Redfall

Related texts

0
RedfallScore

Redfall
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Arkane's vampire action game is here, but is it the winner Xbox needs, or a blot on a usually fantastic developer's record.



Loading next content