Redfall co-op takes inspiration from Borderlands, Diablo and Dungeons & Dragons

The only thing we really know about Redfall's release date is that it will launch sometime during the first six months of 2023 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, with rumors claiming it will be towards the end of this time frame. Fortunately, it seems like Arkane Austin is ready to talk more about the game, which often is a good sign of things going fairly well.

In a new interview with GamesRadar, the co-creative director Ricardo Bare and the studio director Harvey Smith share some insight in their sources of creative ideas for the co-op aspect. Bare explains that both Borderlands and Diablo are something they have been looking at for Redfall inspiration:

"I can remember, as far back as working on Deus Ex - us as a group playing Diablo together, and then through the years then playing Diablo 2 together and then playing, you know, Borderlands and there's just all these games that are super fun to play co-op, that when we're not working on our kind of game we're like playing these kinds of games together as friends. And we were like, 'How can we have our peanut butter and chocolate together? Like, can we make the kind of games that we like, but somehow play them together?"

Smith, on the other hand, mentions classic Dungeons & Dragons instead and says it's something that is enjoyed frequently by the team behind Redfall:

"I live in constant fear that people are going to figure out that we're just D&D players who think video games could be cooler and deeper. D&D is the best co-op game of all time, and I think people would be shocked if they knew how much we have all played D&D together as a group, from Origin Systems to ION Storm to Arkane. I am currently in three different D&D campaigns, and I still play with Ricardo on Monday nights."

We have to say there are a whole lot of worse places to look at for co-op inspiration than Borderlands, Diablo and Dungeons & Dragons. Let's just say our hype meter just took a step up, what about you?