Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Redfall, Coffee Talk 2 and everything else joining Game Pass the rest of April

While Tetris Effect, Bugsnax and more are leaving.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Arkane's Redfall seems to have been on a bumpy road ever since it was unveiled, but it has gone from bad to worse the last few months with the developers talking about adding a 60 fps option for Xbox Series and removing the always online requirement after launch. Then it's a good thing many of you won't even have to pay for it in two weeks. In fact, there are several gems and anticipated games you'll get "for free".

Microsoft has announced the games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass the rest of April and early May, and the fun starts with an okay game today. Here's the entire line-up:


  • Minecraft Legends for PC, consoles and Cloud today

  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly for PC, consoles and Cloud on April 20

  • Medieval Dynasty for Xbox One on April 20

  • Homestead Arcana for PC, Xbox Series and Cloud on April 21

  • Cassette Beasts for PC on April 26

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle's Special Edition for PC, consoles and Cloud on April 27

  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox for PC and consoles on April 27

  • Redfall for PC, Xbox Series and Cloud on May 2

Then we have the bad news, as some really cool games will be leaving Game Pass on April 30:


  • Bugsnax on PC, consoles and Cloud

  • Destroy All Humans! on PC, consoles and Cloud

  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 on PC, consoles and Cloud

  • Tetris Effect: Connected on PC, consoles and Cloud

  • Unsouled on PC, consoles and Cloud

Redfall, Coffee Talk 2 and everything else joining Game Pass the rest of April


Loading next content