Redfall, Coffee Talk 2 and everything else joining Game Pass the rest of April

HQ

Arkane's Redfall seems to have been on a bumpy road ever since it was unveiled, but it has gone from bad to worse the last few months with the developers talking about adding a 60 fps option for Xbox Series and removing the always online requirement after launch. Then it's a good thing many of you won't even have to pay for it in two weeks. In fact, there are several gems and anticipated games you'll get "for free".

Microsoft has announced the games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass the rest of April and early May, and the fun starts with an okay game today. Here's the entire line-up:



Minecraft Legends for PC, consoles and Cloud today



Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly for PC, consoles and Cloud on April 20



Medieval Dynasty for Xbox One on April 20



Homestead Arcana for PC, Xbox Series and Cloud on April 21



Cassette Beasts for PC on April 26



BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle's Special Edition for PC, consoles and Cloud on April 27



The Last Case of Benedict Fox for PC and consoles on April 27



Redfall for PC, Xbox Series and Cloud on May 2



Then we have the bad news, as some really cool games will be leaving Game Pass on April 30:

