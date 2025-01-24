Redditors take a stand against Elon Musk by banning Twitter/X links

HQ

It's quite surprising that we're not really talking about anything Trump said at his inauguration this week. Instead, we're discussing the actions of Elon Musk, who made a gesture during his own speech that many have pointed to as having a striking similarity to a Nazi salute.

Whether you think Musk's gesture was a Nazi salute or not, it's clear that it has landed him in hot water with a large amount of people, including many Reddit community members, some of which have decided to place an outright ban on links to Twitter/X, so as not to support the platform any longer.

Speaking to the BBC, a Reddit spokesperson insisted the site itself has not place a ban on Twitter/X, but as Reddit is a site run mostly by community members, it seems those moderators have taken it upon themselves to put the ban in place.

According to figures from the BBC, more than 100 subreddits, 60 of which with more than 100,000 members, have banned posts from Musk's platform. Musk himself has denied that the salute was anything resembling a Nazi salute, blaming the media for whipping itself up into a frenzy over the controversy.

However, it seems it isn't just what Musk would term as the legacy media that has found itself up in arms over his gesture, as many Reddit moderators have chosen to turn their backs on the billionaire. Whether this will illicit any change in Musk or his platform is unlikely, but it shows how divisive the billionaire remains on the internet.