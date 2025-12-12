Reddit sues Australia over national social-media ban for minors

HQ

Reddit has filed a lawsuit in Australia's High Court seeking to overturn the country's new nationwide ban on social media access for people under 16. The company argues the law violates the implied constitutional protection of free political communication, and says Reddit should not qualify as a social-media platform under the legislation.

The challenge comes just two days after the world-first ban took effect. It is the second legal action against the law, but Reddit's involvement, as a major United States tech company with a market value of roughly $44 billion, significantly raises the stakes and resources behind the fight.

Australian government dismissed Reddit's claims

The Australian government dismissed Reddit's claims, saying the law is designed to protect children from online harm. Communications Minister Anika Wells said the government "stands with parents, not platforms," while Health Minister Mark Butler likened Reddit's lawsuit to tactics once used by Big Tobacco.

Social-media companies including Reddit, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok are now required to block underage users or risk fines of up to A$49.5 million. They say they are relying on tools like age-inference systems and selfie-based age estimation to comply.

Reddit counters that the law poses "serious privacy and political expression issues" and that banning teens from online political discussion undermines democratic participation. The company noted that today's under-16s will soon be voters, and that limiting their access to political dialogue could hinder their ability to make informed choices.