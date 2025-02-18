Reddit plans to introduce a paywall later this year

HQ

Some so-called subreddits may have content locked behind a paywall later this year. This comes according to the company's CEO Steve Huffman who after the last quarterly report held an AMA and revealed that some parts of the platform may soon be locked behind a paywall. Details on how this would be implemented are not yet clear, or to what extent subreddits might be affected. Reddit already offers a subscription for those who want to avoid adverts, which also gives access to an exclusive lounge.

"It's a work in progress right now, so that one's coming. Paid subreddits? Yes, confirming they're on the list."

But this new alleged subscription may take it a step further. It remains to be seen how Reddit's users will react to these plans and how they will affect the platform as a whole.

Do you frequently use Reddit today and will you continue even if a paywall is introduced?