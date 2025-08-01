Reddit could be the next big search engine

HQ

Reddit is sharing ambitions to become the next top search engine. Already, millions of people use Reddit as an online forum to get feedback and help from real users, and a lot of Google searches see the word "Reddit" placed after a search term nowadays to ensure a real discussion and response.

In a new note to investors, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman writes that Reddit is "concentrating our resources on the areas that will drive results for our most pressing needs," which includes "making Reddit a go-to search engine."

"Every week, hundreds of millions of people come to Reddit looking for advice, and we're turning more of that intent into active users of Reddit's native search," Huffman continued. Reddit Answers will be expanded globally, making it more of a core feature in searches.

Even if adding Reddit to your searches gets you human results, a lot of people are still using Google and its new AI for their answers, meaning Reddit is wanting to take the next step up.

