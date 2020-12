You're watching Advertisements

Remember the classic Red vs Blue? A Halo sitcom that became incredibly popular in the early 2000's. During The Game Awards, Red vs Blue made a comeback to announce that Master Chief is coming to Fortnite, which was really appreciated.

And guess what. Now Red vs Blue is back again. This time, the gang are making preparations for Master Chief's arrival and it's actually good fun for the fan. Take a look below.