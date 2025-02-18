Red Sonja reboot expected to appear later this year

HQ

The reboot of the classic 80s film Red Sonja has been a long time coming, but it finally looks like the film is ready for release later this year. According to Deadline the distribution rights have recently been sold to Signature Entertainment in the UK, which in turn describes the film as an epic story set in a fantasy world with strong commercial potential.

Director M.J. Bassett is behind the project, and the film has already been sold to several other countries, although exact release dates have yet to be announced. In an interview with Collider, star Matilda Lutz points out that the new version differs from previous interpretations by focusing less on the male gaze and instead emphasising a strong female protagonist. Hopefully we will also see a trailer soon.

Are you looking forward to the new Red Sonja?