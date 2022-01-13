Red Notice to get two sequels

HQ

Following its release back in November, Red Notice has since become Netflix's most-watched film of all-time. Featuring a stacked cast, headlined by Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, the movie had a monster budget to boot, and all of that seemed to work into the favour of its success.

Now, a few months after release, it has been reported by Deadline that Red Notice will be getting two sequels, and that they will be filmed back-to-back next year. Alongside the filming plans, it has also been revealed that each of the three main stars (Reynolds, Johnson, and Gadot) will be reprising their roles in the movies, and that director/writer Rawson Marshall Thurber will be back and creating the scripts.

If you haven't managed to catch Red Notice for yourself yet, you can check out the trailer for the movie below, and read our review of the flick here.