Red Notice is already Netflix's most watched movie ever

HQ

We can't say we're stunned to hear that a more than decent movie starring three of the biggest stars of today has become a success. We do have to admit though that we did not expect it to be the most watched Netflix movie ever in less than half a month, but here we are.

We're talking about the heist flick Red Notice featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. Now Johnson writes on Instagram:

"Red Notice has officially become the biggest movie in the history of Netflix!!! In under two weeks, we've shattered all records and we have many weeks to go."

As you might have expected, a success story like this won't be left behind and there are actually already talks about a sequel. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber confirms this to Collider and says:

"I'm not working on the script for a sequel...I've certainly been noodling with what I would do for a follow-up and not to telltale out of school but yeah Netflix...we've been having those conversations."

Did you enjoy Red Notice and are you looking forward to more from this trio?