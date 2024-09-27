Red Metal is a driving game all about doing stunts and dodging nuclear strikes

As part of the Convergence Games Showcase yesterday, developer Silent Factory AB presented another glimpse at its upcoming vehicle-combat action roguelite Red Metal. This game is all about taking a car, upgrading it with a variety of elements and features, and then using it to mow down hordes of enemies, trick and land crazy stunts, and to dodge deadly nuclear strikes too.

Yep, it's a lot to take in for certain, but it's also a premise and an idea that seems to have the potential for a lot of fun, as can be seen in the latest trailer for Red Metal below. While we don't know when the game will land in Early Access, hopefully that debut is closer than it is further away. In the mean time, you can check out a demo of the game on November 5, for a taste of what it will be offering.