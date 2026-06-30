Red faces surviving parenthood in The Angry Birds Movie 3 trailer

Fans of video games will soon be treated to yet another major film adaptation, as the established The Angry Birds animated movie series will soon expand with a third mainline chapter.

Known simply as The Angry Birds Movie 3, this film picks up on the events of the prior chapters and sees protagonist Red now facing down the challenge of being a full-time father raising a small infant bird that is quite frankly a monster. We're told that this will ultimately be Red's "greatest challenge yet".

Set to premiere in cinemas this holiday period on December 23, The Angry Birds Movie 3 features an insanely stacked cast, including stars like Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad, but also a wide array of others, spanning Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernandez, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson, Lily James, and Keke Palmer.

Check out the latest trailer for the movie below.