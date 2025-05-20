Red Dead series reaches 100 million copies sold

HQ

Rockstar's epic western series has now sold over 100 million copies, according to the latest quarterly report from Take-Two, which also announces that the acclaimed sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, accounts for around 74 million of these.

The first game in the series, Red Dead Revolver, is estimated to have sold about one million copies, which means that Red Dead Redemption from 2010 and its various versions account for the remaining sales, in other words about 25 million copies.

This puts it on par with the Tomb Raider franchise in terms of sales. Although most of that is overshadowed by their other little title you may have heard of, an obscure indie game called Grand Theft Auto V.

Expect Red Dead to continue to sell well though, not least when (as we reported earlier this week) it arrives on Switch 2.

Which of the Red Dead games is your favourite?