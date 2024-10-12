Red Dead Redemption will be priced at 50 euros when it launches on Steam in a few weeks

HQ

Are you one of the many fans who's been eagerly waiting to play Red Dead Redemption on PC? Then you better be ready to open your wallet, because when Rockstar finally releases the game on Steam after (almost) 15 years, it comes with a hefty price tag.

How much you say? Well, according to the Steam page it will cost 50 euros when it launches on October 29, which is, of course, quite outrageous for a game this old that doesn't offer any significant updates beyond all previously released downloadable content.

What do you think about Rockstar charging such an outragous price for Red Dead Redemption on Steam?