Red Dead Redemption: The Outlaws Collection has reportedly leaked on Amazon

A collection that compiles together enhanced versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the 2010 original have reportedly leaked on Amazon. The compilation, which is said to be called Red Dead Redemption: The Outlaws Collection, is supposedly coming to PS5 and Xbox Series. A release date of December 31 has been listed, but it's likely that this is a placeholder date, as this is a Thursday and titles often release on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Looking at the description on the Amazon listing, it's said to feature "a range of visual and technical enhancements, including ray tracing and faster loading times for the next generation of consoles."

Admittedly, looking at the cover art on both platforms and reading through the description, it does look pretty convincing. This is pretty exciting indeed, but it should be taken with a pinch of salt until Rockstar officially makes an announcement. We already know that Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series, so not completely irrational to think that Rockstar would be planning to move over some of its other IPs.