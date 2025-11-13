Red Dead Redemption launches on PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch 2 and Netflix in December

HQ

As Jonas mentioned earlier today when he wrote about Red Dead Redemption being age-rated for PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch 2 and more, many expected Red Dead Redemption 2 to launch on the new consoles. I now have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that Red Dead Redemption 2 is definitely not being upgraded for new platforms this year. The good news is that Red Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare spin-off will launch on PS5, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and Netflix as soon as the 2nd of December.

This "new version" sounds fairly similar to the PC versions that came out last year, as Rockstar says we can look forward to playing the amazing games in "60 frames per second experience, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K" on PS5 and Xbox Series. Those playing on the Nintendo Switch 2 can also look forward to mouse controls and DLSS.

Then it's nice to hear that those of us who already the game on the older consoles will get this version for free and even continue where we left off. There are even good news for some of those who don't own it already, because Red Dead Redemption will launch straight on to PlayStation Plus Extra the 2nd of December.

You can get a taste of what awaits in this "new" Red Dead Redemption in the trailer below. Does it seem like a nice upgrade to you?