Red Dead Redemption is no longer available to Playstation

Rockstar's wild west game Red Dead Redemption was released back in 2010, and it made quite of an impact. It is still a good game, and has been available in Playstation Plus (or Playstation Now) since 2016. Now it's gone, but only from the hands of Playstation players.

Aside from getting an old Playstation 3, you can still play the first Red Dead Redemption in a modern way by using Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S or a PC.

Is this a good enough reason for you to buy an Xbox? Probably not, even if the game is still really good.