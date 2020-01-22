Red Dead Redemption gets photo mode on Xbox One

There's no doubt that Red Dead Redemption II is one of the prettiest games of recent years, and now those on Xbox One can show us exactly why it's so beautiful with a new photo mode that Rockstar has just released, as revealed on Twitter.

This feature has been available on PC, PS4, and Stadia already, but now all players can share their favourite shots from the wild west.

The developer has also shared news on some other features listed below, landing in Story Mode for Xbox One:

3 Story Mode Bounty Hunter Missions

2 Story Mode Gang Hideouts

2 Story Mode Treasure Maps

"To The Ends of The Earth" Story Mode Mission

4 Weapons Added to Story Mode

7 Horse Breeds Added to Story Mode

5 Hidden Trinkets Added to Story Mode

Are you going to capture some photos?

