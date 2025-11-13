Red Dead Redemption for PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch 2 has officially been age-rated

HQ

There have been rumours that Red Dead Redemption 2 would be coming in an updated version to both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, as well as a version for Switch 2. As recently as May, our own sources were able to verify this, but that was six months ago and nothing concrete (other than more rumours) has happened since then.

And... there still isn't anything happening today. But now we have received the first very firm indication that Rockstar is indeed still thinking about its beloved series. The American organization that rates games, ESRB, has just examined Red Dead Redemption for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2. The first game, that is, not the second.

It was released for PC as recently as last year and included significantly updated graphics and support for higher resolutions, which probably gives a clear indication of what we can expect. Presumably, better graphics and the fact that the original is 15 years old (many have missed it) will be enough to make millions of copies fly off the shelves.

However, this makes us wonder why Rockstar continues to treat Red Dead Redemption 2 so shabbily with limited online support and a total lack of extra content, as well as no updated versions for modern console hardware. If it ever comes, it will be in the final stages of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, which are expected to get their respective replacements within two or three years at most.

But now that we know that John Marston's adventures will get a new release, will you take the opportunity to experience Red Dead Redemption for the first time, or perhaps play through it again now that it's coming in an updated form?