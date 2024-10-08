Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare officially coming to PC this month

HQ

Red Dead Redemption has been missing from PC for 14 years, but finally one of Rockstar Games' best games is officially heading to PC this month. Rockstar has announced that Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare will launch October 29.

As expected, it will be a single package containing the original game and the zombie expansion, with pc-specific features, including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, Ultrawide and Super Ultrawide monitor support, DR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality.

This version will also support NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances and shadow quality settings to enhance the image quality.

The game will come to Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Rocksar Store. Details on price and pre-orders will be announced later this week. This version of the game was also launched on PS4 and Switch last year.

Red Dead Redemption launched originally on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010, and surprised everyone with its mature take on the western genre. Its 2018 sequel, Red Dead Redemption II, is already available on PC, but the original never made it to PC until now.