English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption actor teases big reveal for this week

Rob Wiethoff "cannot wait" for us to find out about this exciting news.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Rob Wiethoff, the actor who played John Marston in both the Red Dead Redemption games, has teased a big reveal related to the Western games later this week.

During a Twitch stream last week, Wiethoff shared that he had some "exciting news" and "cannot wait" for fans to hear about it. However, he also revealed that he couldn't talk about the news yet, but we should expect it some time this week.

Of course, there is the Switch 2 version of Red Dead Redemption 2 expected to be announced soon, alongside a potential current-gen update for the game. It's possible this is what Wiethoff is referring to, but there is the chance that he's thinking of something else entirely. We'll just have to wait and see what Rockstar is cooking up behind the scenes, but it seems we won't be waiting too long.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Related texts

0
Red Dead Redemption 2Score

Red Dead Redemption 2
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"A watershed moment, an instant classic, another high point for a studio which has constantly delivered them for decades."



Loading next content