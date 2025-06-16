Red Dead Redemption actor teases big reveal for this week

HQ

Rob Wiethoff, the actor who played John Marston in both the Red Dead Redemption games, has teased a big reveal related to the Western games later this week.

During a Twitch stream last week, Wiethoff shared that he had some "exciting news" and "cannot wait" for fans to hear about it. However, he also revealed that he couldn't talk about the news yet, but we should expect it some time this week.

Of course, there is the Switch 2 version of Red Dead Redemption 2 expected to be announced soon, alongside a potential current-gen update for the game. It's possible this is what Wiethoff is referring to, but there is the chance that he's thinking of something else entirely. We'll just have to wait and see what Rockstar is cooking up behind the scenes, but it seems we won't be waiting too long.