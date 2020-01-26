Cookies

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2's Steam release saw digital sales surge

The release on Steam more than doubled the PC sales, following its release on other platforms and launchers.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was one of the biggest releases of 2018, bringing back Rockstar's popular franchise, and now a new report from SuperData indicates that the Steam launch last year was a success as well, especially in terms of digital sales.

Digital unit sales more than doubled from 406K in November to 1 million in December, having become available on Steam as of December 5, a month after launching elsewhere like the Epic Games Store and Rockstar's own launcher.

What this illustrates about the exclusivity deal is unclear, but perhaps players knowing the Steam release was just a month away waited patiently for that version rather than getting another elsewhere.

We tried it on PC in November, and if you want to hear our thoughts check out our review from this particular version.

Which platform did you get it on?

