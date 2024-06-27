Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan welcomes you to Cattle Country

Are you looking for a new cosy life-sim to plug away at, perhaps something that is a bit of a mashup of Red Dead Redemption and Stardew Valley? If so, the folk over at Castle Pixel may just have the ideal option.

Known as Cattle Country, this game is all about venturing into the Wild West to build and grow a homestead and ranch, while meeting and befriending local settlers and fighting off bandits that want to steal and rustle your cattle. We're promised that there will be 18 romanceable characters in this game, as well as the opportunity to go mining in search of gold, precious metals, and gemstones. For the hunters out there, the opportunity to track critters in the local woodlands will be included too, allowing you to embrace the thrill of the hunt or to simply stock up your food resources.

Cattle Country doesn't currently have a release date or window, but we do know that it will be coming to PC sometime in the future. For a taste of what this life-sim game will offer, you can check out the reveal trailer below, which is narrated by none other than Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan himself, Mr. Roger Clark.