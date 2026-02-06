Red Dead Redemption 2 still set to get current-gen patch this year, according to insider

HQ

There are a lot of Red Dead Redemption 2 fans out there, but it's difficult to argue that gamers have anything Rockstar related on their minds besides the impending release of GTA VI right now. Still, the long-awaited current gen update for Red Dead Redemption 2 may still arrive this year, if an insider is to be believed.

In a thread related to the Nintendo Partner Showcase yesterday, well-known insider and leaker NateTheHate was asked about a Red Dead Redemption 2 current gen version. "As far as I know, RDR2 is this year," said Mr. TheHate.

We'd imagine that if an RDR2 update of this size was to come out this year, it would have to be available earlier in the year so that there's not a hint of it clashing with Grand Theft Auto VI. Also, it could finally be the moment Rockstar unveils Red Dead Redemption 2's Switch 2 port, something that we've been reporting on for quite some time now and expect to land alongside the current-gen updates.