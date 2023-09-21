Red Dead Redemption 2 rumoured to get an update for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

HQ

The documents from the dispute between the FTC and Microsoft have been an unprecedented goldmine, packed with juicy details that now constitute one of the biggest information leaks in the gaming history. And the latest in the line of goodies that have been revealed is something fans of what many consider to be one of the best games ever, Red Dead Redemption 2, have been waiting a long time for - a so-called "next-gen" update.

Rockstar's acclaimed sequel is mentioned in an email conversation from last year where Microsoft executives discuss a bunch of potential Game Pass titles, suggests that they expected a Red Dead Redemption 2 update to launch in the second half of this fiscal year. That is, before September 30th.

Such an update has apparently not materialized, and historically Rockstar has been very secretive when it comes to news, so who knows what actually happened to these plans behind closed doors. There is a risk that the plans for the update have been cancelled, or that the work continues silently. We can only speculate and hope (for the latter).

Do you want a "next-gen" update for Red Dead Redemption 2?

Thanks VG247