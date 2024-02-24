Red Dead Redemption 2 player drinks 100 tonics, grows Arthur's hair in a split-second

HQ

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a pretty serious game. Sure, it has its lighter moments, but the story is one that can leave you absolutely broken by its end. Still, outside of the main plot, players can do a lot of clever and funny things in the open world.

Players and content creators have been messing with the mechanics for over five years now, and one creator known as Nestan on YouTube has showcased the power of the game's hair tonics. You can change a lot about Arthur Morgan in the game. From his clothes, to his hair, to even his weight in some regard. Nestan begins their video with Arthur clean-shaven, both in beard and atop his head.

He then drinks 100 hair tonics before entering a cutscene, and after a minute waiting for the tonics to kick in, Arthur immediately grows a massive head of hair and a beard that Santa Claus would be proud of.