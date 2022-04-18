Red Dead Redemption 2 photographer wins annual virtual photography competition

HQ

The recently concluded London Games Festival has revealed the recipient for the virtual photographer of the year award. Going to Joe Menzies, the winning image, taken by Menzies, was from Red Dead Redemption 2, and displayed just a glimpse of the remarkable beauty of the Rockstar developed title.

Known as Far Away, the image showed a darkened figure on horseback looking out over a large desert outcrop that is highlighted with some clever use of lighting. You can take a look at the winning image below.