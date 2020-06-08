Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets you turn into a super hero

You're watching Advertisements

Rockstar titles seem to be preferred targets of modders, especially since GTA: San Andreas and Red Dead Redemption 2 is no exception. There are already several mods for the game, but as Kotaku recently pointed out, there's a particularly funny - and violent - new modification, which turns protagonist Arthur Morgan into a "super-cowboy".

Properly called Super Arthur, this mod adds flight, invulnerability, and super strength. That in itself is already interesting, but due to Red Dead Redemption 2's physics system, throwing other characters through the air or against objects causes some particularly gruesome effects. Something Superman would certainly not approve of.

The mod was created by "JulioNIB", and is currently only available to his Patreons, as it's still being worked on. When completed, Super Arthur will be released free of charge to all players.

If you wish to see Super Arthur in action and support JulioNIB, click here.